Tokayev Urges to Toughen Punishment for Domestic Violence in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – It is time to toughen the punishment for domestic violence, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his Sept. 1 State-of-the-Nation Address.

According to Tokayev, society has debated whether domestic abuse should be classified as a crime for a long time. Law enforcement agencies are skeptical about this suggestion since it is difficult to detect such domestic situations, making it harder to investigate incidents.

“On the other hand, domestic violence cannot be ignored. I believe it is time to toughen the punishment for such abuses,” he said.

President Tokayev also stated that if abusers are not punished, victims will become even more depressed and defenseless. According to him, victims should not be frightened of pressure from the public or others.