Tokayev Proposes to Hold Parliamentary and Maslikhat Elections in First half of 2023

By Staff Report in Nation on 1 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Tokayev proposed to hold elections to the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhat (local representative bodies) in the first half of 2023 in his Sept.1 State-of-the-Nation address, reported the Akorda’s press service.

Tokayev proposed to hold elections to the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhat (local representative bodies) in the first half of 2023. Photo credit: presidential press service

“We are building a fair Kazakhstan with open competition and equal opportunities for everyone,” said the President.

Tokayev focused on the importance of carrying out major political transformations in a transparent way.
The President said that public disclosure of the timing and sequence of the new electoral cycle is consistent with the principles of openness in decision-making.

“All these steps gradually fill our main formula “a strong President – ​​an influential Parliament – ​​an accountable Government” with real content,” he said.

