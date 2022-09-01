Tokayev Proposes to Hold Parliamentary and Maslikhat Elections in First half of 2023

NUR-SULTAN – Tokayev proposed to hold elections to the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhat (local representative bodies) in the first half of 2023 in his Sept.1 State-of-the-Nation address, reported the Akorda’s press service.

“We are building a fair Kazakhstan with open competition and equal opportunities for everyone,” said the President.

Tokayev focused on the importance of carrying out major political transformations in a transparent way.

The President said that public disclosure of the timing and sequence of the new electoral cycle is consistent with the principles of openness in decision-making.

“All these steps gradually fill our main formula “a strong President – ​​an influential Parliament – ​​an accountable Government” with real content,” he said.