Six Kazakh Films Enter Kazan Muslim Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN – Six Kazakh films entered the program of the 18th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival held in the capital of Tatarstan on Sept. 7 – 11, reported the festival’s press service.

The first film – Mikhail Plisko’s film “Rukh” (Spirit) – will be screened on Sept. 8. Plisko said that he and the film’s producer, Rustam Abdusalamov, were pleased to learn that their movie is to be included in the festival’s competition program.

“This is an important and necessary festival that brings together representatives of the Muslim world, of which Russia is undoubtedly a part,” Plisko said.

Rinat Abdulkhalikov’s “Merry ABC” animation project will be screened as part of the Visiting Childhood out-of-competition program. The film “Tarlan” directed by Yulia Zakharova, and Bolat Kalymbetov’s “Mukagali” will be shown as part of the full-length feature films competition program.

Kazakhstan’s films are widely represented in the festival’s non-competition programs. On Sept. 10, Yermek Tursunov’s film “Besmoinak” (Five-necked) will be presented as part of the Russia – Islamic World program, while Aizhan Kassymbek’s “Fire” will be shown in the Turkic World program.

The Day of Kazakhstan Cinema will also be marked on Sept. 7 at a festival coinciding with Tatarstan’s Days of Kazakh Culture event.