SCO to Contribute Significantly to Solving Critical Problems of Today, Says Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can substantially contribute to solving today’s most critical problems, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Sept. 16 meeting of heads of SCO member states in Samarkand, reported the Akorda press service.

In his speech, Tokayev thanked the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the hospitality and high level of organization of the SCO summit in Samarkand. The President shared his vision of the SCO’s primary areas of focus.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, President of China Xi Jinping, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also spoke at the meeting.