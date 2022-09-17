President Tokayev to Attend UN General Assembly Session in New York

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the presidential press service announced on Sept. 17.

“The program of the visit is very rich. The central event will be the participation of the head of state in the General Debate of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly,” reads the statement. The exact date, however, was not disclosed.

He is also expected to hold meetings with heads of state and international organizations, heads of major U.S. financial institutions and transnational companies, and experts.

The 77th session kicked off on Sept. 13, under the theme – A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges. The General Debates, which are expected to be fully in-person, are scheduled to take place from Sept. 20 through Sept. 26.