President Tokayev Meets with Kazakh IT Community Working in New York

ASTANA – The new and fair Kazakhstan of today opens up opportunities for talented youth, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Sept. 19 meeting with Kazakh IT specialists in New York, who work in the world’s top technology companies, reported the Akorda press service.

During the informal meeting, young professionals and the country’s officials addressed the development of the IT industry in Kazakhstan and global trends.

Head of Strategy and Development at Taskrabbit marketplace platform Asset Abdualiyev, an investor at DCVC Bio venture capital fund Anna Fokina, Google software engineer Arai Sabyrzhan and Booking software development manager Alibek Datbayev spoke at the meeting and shared their impressions of working at foreign companies.

They also made some proposals for developing and increasing the competitiveness of the country’s IT sector.

“In 2017, I graduated from the International Information Technology University in Almaty, and in 2018 I moved to San Francisco where I worked in several start-ups before working at Google,” Arai Sabyrzhan told the President.

When asked by the President whether she would be willing to return and work in Kazakhstan, Sabyrzhan responded positively.

The young specialists are members of the Digital Nomads IT community that unites nearly 400 Kazakhs living abroad and working at leading technology companies worldwide.

Tokayev wished the representatives of the IT community success and expressed confidence that they would make a significant contribution to the country’s development and prosperity.