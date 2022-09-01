Khabar TV Channel to Present Traditional Music Contest for Talented Aitys Performers This Week

NUR-SULTAN – Some 60 akyns (impromptu poets or singers) will compete for a unique dombyra encrusted with precious stones in the “Asyl Dombyra” (Sacred Dombyra) project, aimed at revealing young talents in aitys art. The contest will start Sept. 3 and will be broadcast on the Khabar TV channel, reported the channel’s press service on Aug. 30.

Poets will be divided into 20 teams each representing their native region. Aitys (contest on improvised oral poetry) will bring together novice and experienced akyns.

Aitys, as the primary expression of Kazakhs’ musical creativity, combines poetry, public speaking, performance art, and music.

From ancient times, aitys developed not only as a literary and musical genre but as an old folk tradition, the primary and most anticipated entertainment at every Kazakh festivity and celebration.