KazMunayGas Chairman Discusses Measures to Stabilize Kazakhstan’s Fuel and Lubricants Market During Meeting With President

NUR-SULTAN – Chairman of the KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company Magzum Mirzagaliyev informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the measures undertaken to stabilize the fuel and lubricants market in Kazakhstan on Sept. 8, reported the Akorda’s press service.

According to Mirzagaliyev, Kazakhstan will process a record volume of petroleum products – 17 million tons this year.

KMG has decided to postpone scheduled repairs at the Shymkent and Atyrau refineries. The measure will allow the company to send up to 150,000 tons of diesel fuel to the domestic market. To meet the needs of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway and logistics company, KMG will import nearly 100,000 tons of diesel fuel.

The situation at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium marine terminal (CPC) is stable – shipments continue according to the schedule.