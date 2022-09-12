Kazakhstan’s Berik Aitzhanov, Daniyar Alshinov Win Best Actors Award at Venice International Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh actors Berik Aitzhanov and Daniyar Alshinov won the Premio Bisato d’oro 2022 Best Actors award for their roles in “Goliath” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, the film’s director Adilkhan Yerzhanov announced on his Sept. 9 Instagram post.

The film “Goliath” participated in the festival’s Orizzonti Extra (New Horizons) competition program. The program featured main trends in world cinema and unveiled new names of directors worldwide.

The events in the film take place in the village of Karatas which is suffering under the rule of local criminal boss Poshaev (Alshinov). He provides shelter and employment to the local population but executes those who dare to oppose him. The wife of a poor man named Arzu (Aitzhanov), Karina, who informs the authorities of the crimes occuring the village, suffers the same fate.

Yerzhanov’s films have been included in many international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Stockholm, Rotterdam, Busan, and Bruges. He is the first director from his country to win the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2019 for the movie “A Dark, Dark Man.”