Kazakhstan, UK Set to Increase Flights on Daily Basis This Year

ASTANA – Civil Aviation Committee Chairman Talgat Lastayev and British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach announced plans to increase flight frequency between countries to a daily service starting from the fall-winter season during a Sept. 27 meeting, reported the committee’s press service.

The sides addressed the cooperation in civil aviation and development plans.

Leach asked to support the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition action on tackling aviation emissions, initiated by the United Kingdom.

Lastayev addressed the country’s willingness to reduce the negative environmental impact and expressed its willingness to tackle the issue while considering the viewpoints of all interested parties and national interests.

The parties also discussed the 41st session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which will take place on Sept. 27 – Oct. 7 in Montreal.