Kazakhstan to Send Humanitarian Aid to Pakistan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will provide $400,000 to Pakistan as humanitarian assistance to address the consequences of heavy rains and floods, which led to numerous human casualties in the country, reported the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press office on Aug. 31.

According to the statement, the natural disaster, which started in July, claimed the lives of 1,033 people, including 343 children, and left nearly 35 million without shelter and food.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to Pakistani President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi on Aug. 28. At his initiative, the Kazakh Commission on Humanitarian Aid announced the support measures at an Aug. 31 meeting.

On Aug. 27, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif requested assistance from the international community. According to the Pakistani Government, torrential rains, which, in turn, were driven by climate change, were the reason for flash floods.