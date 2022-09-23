Kazakhstan to Launch Direct Flights from Shymkent to Ankara

By Staff Report in International on 23 September 2022

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will launch direct flights from Shymkent to the capital of Turkey, Ankara, reported the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

FlyArystan plans to operate the flight twice a week on an Airbus A-320. Photo credit: kaztag.kz

FlyArystan plans to operate the flight twice a week on an Airbus A-320 during the upcoming autumn-winter season. The aviation committee also considers launching a direct flight from Shymkent to Pakistan, to the city of Karachi, which will also fly twice a week.

Overall, direct flights to Kutaisi (Georgia), Moscow (Russia), Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), Istanbul (Turkey), Jeddah, and Medina (Saudi Arabia) are available to Shymkent residents.

Shymkent is also building a new airport terminal, allowing the passenger flow to grow from 800,000 to 3.5 million.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »