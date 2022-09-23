Kazakhstan to Launch Direct Flights from Shymkent to Ankara

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will launch direct flights from Shymkent to the capital of Turkey, Ankara, reported the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

FlyArystan plans to operate the flight twice a week on an Airbus A-320 during the upcoming autumn-winter season. The aviation committee also considers launching a direct flight from Shymkent to Pakistan, to the city of Karachi, which will also fly twice a week.

Overall, direct flights to Kutaisi (Georgia), Moscow (Russia), Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt), Istanbul (Turkey), Jeddah, and Medina (Saudi Arabia) are available to Shymkent residents.

Shymkent is also building a new airport terminal, allowing the passenger flow to grow from 800,000 to 3.5 million.