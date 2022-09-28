Kazakhstan to Issue Special Permit to Ethnic Kazakhs Wishing to Open Businesses in the Country

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will issue a special permit dubbed the Card of Kazakh to encourage ethnic Kazakhs to start businesses in the country while maintaining their foreign citizenship, announced Kazakh Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duisenova at a Sept. 26 press briefing, reported the ministry’s press service.

Nearly 100 ethnic Kazakhs will receive the card if they do not have Kazakh citizenship but have a successful business overseas that they want to expand within the country. The program is part of a new migration policy concept aimed at attracting highly skilled specialists from abroad.

“There are ethnic Kazakhs who live and work abroad and desire to stay in contact with their historical homeland. As a result, we wish to introduce the Card of Kazakh, drawing on the experience of other countries. Ethnic Kazakhs who do not intend to relocate from their current location abroad but wish to create a business in Kazakhstan and contribute to its growth will be allowed to visit freely,” said Duisenova.

She said that this visa would have a simplified application process and allow its holders to reside in Kazakhstan for up to ten years.