Kazakhstan Receives Oil Production Quota for October After OPEC+ Meeting

By Staff Report in Business on 6 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will produce 1,706 million barrels per day as part of the virtual meeting decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service on Sept. 5. 

The results of 32nd OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting revealed. Photo credit: Reuters

The OPEC+ member countries will reduce oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in October, returning to agreed-upon volumes in August. In September, there was a slight increase to 0.1 million barrels per day.

Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov attended the conference. 

The OPEC+ includes Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan, and South Sudan.


