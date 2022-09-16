Kazakhstan Prepares to Host CICA Summit in October

NUR-SULTAN – The working group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) met in Nur-Sultan on Sept. 13-14 to discuss the preparations for the CICA summit to be hosted in Kazakhstan on Oct. 12-13, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on Sept. 14.

Chaired by Ambassador-at-Large Talgat Kaliyev, the meeting focused on the drafts of the summit’s final document, regulations on the CICA Fund, CICA leaders’ statement on cooperation in the security of the use of information and communication technologies, and the CICA action plan for the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The working group considered the candidacy of Kyrgyzstan as a co-coordinator of the priority trade and investment area, as well as the CICA concepts in the development of secure and effective systems of transportation corridors and the cooperation among the CICA member states in tourism, sustainable development, security of the use of information and communication technologies.

The working group will gather for the next meeting on Sept. 28-29.