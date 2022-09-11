Kazakhstan Becomes Observing Member of International Committee of Military Medicine

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has become an observing member of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), reported Sept. 9 Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Established in 1921, the ICMM consists of more than 100 states. Its mission is to enhance the exchange of future orientations, scientific knowledge and past experiences among military medical services and to foster cooperation between military medicine and international health organizations.

Kazakhstan’s candidacy was positively reviewed by the organization’s member states at its congress held in Brussels between Sept. 5 and 9.

In his welcoming speech, Chairman of the 44th World Congress of ICMM David J. Smith said that the nation’s military medical service can contribute to international cooperation in the field of military medicine.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan said the Kazakh specialists have an opportunity to participate in all the activities of the ICMM. This will improve the professional level of the military medicine services and serve as a useful platform for exchanging practices.

“The ICMM works closely with the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The main objectives of the organization are to maintain and strengthen ties of professional cooperation between the military medical services of all states and promote research activities,” reads the release.

It is also reported that Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces has a multilevel system of medical care, which ensures the realization of the rights of servicemen to protect their health and receive quality medical care. Military medicine in Kazakhstan is represented by 20 military medical institutions and more than 130 medical units.