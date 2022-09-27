Kazakhstan Announces Its Position on Referendums in DNR and LNR

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s decision proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity, sovereign equality, and peaceful coexistence in regards to the referendums on the issue of joining Russia held by the self-proclaimed states of LNR and DNR, and the military administrations of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, said Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov on Sept. 26.

Smadiyarov highlighted that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly spoken about the country’s position regarding the importance of observing international law.

“Our President has repeatedly, including in his recent speech from the rostrum of the UN, clearly stated the importance of steadfast compliance with the principle of international law, which is based on the Charter of the universal world organization. The Charter refers to the responsibility of UN member states to maintain peace and respect for the territorial integrity of states,” said Smadyarov.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, Tokayev called parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk, which Moscow has recognized as the LNR and DNR, as “quasi-states” that Kazakhstan will not recognize.