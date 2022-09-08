Kazakhstan and Qatar to Increase Passenger Flights Next Year

NUR-SULTAN – The Qatar Airways air carrier plans to launch new flights between the cities of Nur-Sultan and Doha in the spring-summer period next year, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development. Now there operate regular passenger flights on the Doha – Almaty route four times per week.

Civil Aviation Committee Chair Talgat Lastayev addressed the increase in the number of flights between Kazakhstan and Qatar with President of the General Civil Aviation Authority State of Qatar Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and Qatari Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi on Sept. 7.

The sides also discussed the upcoming 41st session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), scheduled for Sept. 27 – Oct. 7 this year, and agreed on the conditions of the advanced training of the Kazakh civil aviation industry’s staff.

The discussion of bilateral cooperation in the civil aviation industry focused on expanding the geography of flights, training aviation personnel, and attracting Qatari investments to Kazakhstan.