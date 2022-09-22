Kazakh PM and Eni Management Discuss Plans to Build New Gas Processing Plant

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reaffirmed his government’s full support for the Italian Eni giant consortium’s plan to build a one billion cubic meter gas processing plant in Kashagan with the QazaqGaz national company during a Sept. 22 meeting with Eni Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco and Director for Exploration and Production Luca Vignati, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Brusco confirmed the company’s long-term plans to work in Kazakhstan.

“We will make the appropriate decisions on existing projects as soon as possible and seek to implement new ones, including renewable energy. Thanks to the Kazakh government’s assistance, all project-related concerns are easily resolved,” he said.

Smailov stated that Kazakhstan values the company’s contribution to the advancement of the country’s oil and gas industry and plans to strengthen long-term cooperation.

“We focus on full-scale development of the Kashagan field, maintaining oil and condensate production at the Karachaganak field, and developing the gas industry,” he said.