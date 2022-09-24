Kazakh Films Celebrated at International Festivals in Germany and Russia

ASTANA – Kazakh film “Paralympian” by Aldiyar Bairakimov premiered in Berlin to celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany, reported the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Germany on Sept. 21.

The film’s plot is based on the real stories of Kazakh paralympians, in particular Alexandr Kolyadin, the first champion of the Winter Paralympic Games in the history of Kazakhstan, who won a 1.5 kilometer sprint in Pyeongchang in 2018.

“The film addresses significant socioeconomic issues in various countries. This story inspires people to fight and helps them reconsider their attitudes about people with special needs,” said Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov.

Another Kazakh film also premiered in Germany. The movie “Brothers” by Darkhan Tulegenov premiered at the Oldenburg International Film Festival, also known as the European Sundance. Becoming the first Kazakh film to be presented there, Tulegenov’s debut film received a special jury prize – Spirit of Cinema, the filmmaker announced on his social media.

The story revolves around an orphanage graduate turned criminal who discovers that he has a sibling. Together they search for their father in the quest of finding a family.

Two other works of the Kazakh cinema received prizes at the Literature and Cinema festival in Gatchina, Russia, on Sept. 20, reported the Kazakhfilm studio.

Yermek Utegenov received the International Jury’s Special Diploma for the best production design for the film “Mukagali” directed by Bolat Kalymbetov, which centers around the late years of poet Mukagali Makatayev’s life. Previously it received an Ecumenical Award at the International Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The film “Akyn,” directed by Darezhan Omirbayev, won the prize for the best script at the Gatchina festival. The film premiered in Tokyo and received the best director award. It questions the role of art in the world of modern technology and mass consumption.