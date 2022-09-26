Kazakh Delegation Takes Part in Tourism EXPO Japan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, promoted tourism opportunities of Central Asia at the Tourism EXPO Japan, one of the world’s largest travel trade exhibitions, on Sept. 22-25 in Tokyo, reported the Kazakh Tourism press service.

The exhibition brought together 1,400 participants from 136 countries and welcomed over 200,000 visitors.

“It is a great experience for us to participate in this exhibition with the Central Asian countries. Each country shows its flavor, and I am very pleased that our stand has become one of the most popular,” said Kazakh Tourism Chair Talgat Amanbayev.

According to the Kazakh delegates, the country’s participation in this exhibition will increase recognition not only of the country’s tourism potential, but also its traditions and culture, and introduce foreign audiences to modern Kazakhstan.

The exhibition visitors had a chance to taste national cuisine and learn about the culture of Kazakhstan.

As part of the exhibition, Kazakhstan’s tourism industry delegates met with businesses from different countries and potential partners to encourage inbound traffic.