Kazakh Blogger From Aktau Shares Video of Shallowing Caspian Sea (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Nation on 4 September 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The well-known Kazakh blogger from Aktau city Azamat Sarsenbayev shared a video on Instagram, which demonstrates shallowing shores of the Caspian Sea, reported Zakon.kz agency.

A fragment from the video. Click to see the map in full size

“The shallow-water bay Kenderli, my heart breaks when I see how the sea moves away from the shore…The water moved away from the sandy shore at least 50 meters,” wrote Sarsenbayev below the post.

The Caspian Sea is actually a lake, but called the sea because of its impressive size (its coastline is 5,970 kilometers). It covers the territory of  Kazakhstan to the northeast, Russia to the northwest, Azerbaijan to the southwest, Iran to the south, and Turkmenistan to the southeast.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »