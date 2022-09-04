Kazakh Blogger From Aktau Shares Video of Shallowing Caspian Sea (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – The well-known Kazakh blogger from Aktau city Azamat Sarsenbayev shared a video on Instagram, which demonstrates shallowing shores of the Caspian Sea, reported Zakon.kz agency.

“The shallow-water bay Kenderli, my heart breaks when I see how the sea moves away from the shore…The water moved away from the sandy shore at least 50 meters,” wrote Sarsenbayev below the post.

The Caspian Sea is actually a lake, but called the sea because of its impressive size (its coastline is 5,970 kilometers). It covers the territory of Kazakhstan to the northeast, Russia to the northwest, Azerbaijan to the southwest, Iran to the south, and Turkmenistan to the southeast.