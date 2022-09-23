How to Make the Most of Last Warm Autumn Days in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Have you ever thought about why we appreciate and love fast-ending last warm autumn days so much?

For the weather, when the sun no longer blazes but warms us softly with its rays? For the opportunity to enjoy autumn drinks like mulled wine or hot cocoa, while walking in the park and listening to the rustle of leaves under your feet? Or maybe for a spirit of change that is literally in the air?

But the third option – the chance to do things scheduled for summer – seems pleasant for everyone. The Astana Times drew up a list of activities that might help Astana residents and visitors recharge their batteries and prepare for the cold days.

1. Drive-in cinema

A drive-in theater is a place for comfortable rest, meetings with friends, and romantic dates. All you need to do is park your car, catch the wave and enjoy watching movie on the big screen.

Price: 2,500 tenge (US$5.2) for one car

Address: Shabyt alley, 6

2. Tour to Mine Museum and Karlag (Soviet labor camp) on Sept. 25

Tour organizers propose to go down to the real mine, learn about the creation of the coal industry in the Karagandy Region, see how coal was mined, and visit the Museum of Karlag, one of the largest GULAG’s (acronym for the State Administration of Camps) labor camps, which existed during the period of massive political repression in the Soviet Union.

Tour duration: 12 hours (from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Price: 16,000 tenge (US$33.5). It includes transport, guide service, a guided tour around Mine Museum and around Karlag Museum, and entrance tickets.

3. A bike ride around the Kosshy-Ilinka route

Fans of outdoor activities can gather with friends or family members and enjoy the beautiful view of the park while riding a bike on a 20-kilometer bike road.

This spot is suitable not only for training but also for organizing picnics in secluded natural corners.

4. Horseback riding

Various riding clubs, located both in and outside the city, allow people to mix business with pleasure: communication with the most sacred animal in the country and rest.

Here are links to some of those clubs:

ARGYMAQ_ASTANA equestrian club (Instagram account)

Konnay tropa (Horse Trail) equestrian sports complex (Instagram account)

Qulatay equestrian yard (Instagram account)