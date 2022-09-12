Chinese President Xi Jinping’s First International Visit Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic to Take Place on September 14, Kazakhstan Confirms

NUR-SULTAN – President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, 2022, at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in what would be the Chinese leader’s first foreign trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, reported the Kazakh President’s office.

“The two leaders will discuss prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership. A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed following the negotiations,” reads the statement. The last time Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan was in September 2013.

This year, Kazakhstan and China mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them. Meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in June at Akorda, President Tokayev said the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan would give a strong impetus to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.

After Kazakhstan, Xi Jinping is expected to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.