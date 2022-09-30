Atomic Energy Should Serve to Benefit Nations, Not Act As Destructive Tool of Global Confrontation, Says Kazakh President

ASTANA – As the most outstanding achievement of humanity to date, atomic energy should work for the benefit of the nations rather than serve as a destructive tool of global confrontation, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reiterating the country’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation at a Sept. 30 meeting with the Abai Region’s residents, the Akorda reports.

“The world is experiencing an all-time high unprecedented geopolitical escalation. Politicians and experts are discussing the risks of using nuclear weapons. It has been nearly 33 years since the last explosion at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. The people of this region bore the brunt of the Cold War’s reckless nuclear arms race. I spoke about this from the United Nations’ high rostrum,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, Kazakhstan consistently offers a constructive foreign policy agenda to find compromise solutions, increase security and trust, and achieve global progress.

“The world is facing a severe crisis, the repercussions of which could be catastrophic for all countries. The only way out of the current situation is to recognize humanity’s shared responsibility for its future, to adhere to established norms of international law, and to respect states’ mutual interests,” Tokayev said.