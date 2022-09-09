Almaty to Host “Behind the Door” Art Exhibition to Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence

NUR-SULTAN – The art project against domestic violence titled “Behind the Door” will be unveiled at the Almaty-based Kazakh Central State Museum on Sept. 23, according to an Instagram post by Kazakhstan’s CITIX IT company.

The exhibition, which will be held until Oct. 9, tells the real stories of victims of domestic violence through paintings, installations, and digital art.

Five women – Aliya, Alina, Venera, Anara, and Tomiris, the main characters of the project, have faced the consequences of a victim-blaming mentality in the country.

Kazakh artists Bakhyt Bubikanova, Aruzhan Zhumabek, Zoya Falkova, Moldir Sagyndykova, and Dariya Temirkhan turned their stories into paintings, collages, and installations. In turn, the Qara Studios film production prepared a video art piece.

On Sept. 23, Binance NFT will also hold an auction, where guests can purchase one of the digital works of artists. Participation in the auction requires registration on the website. All proceeds will support victims of domestic violence.

Kazakhstan is working to address the issue despite domestic abuse which is endemic in its rural areas. The country ratified the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) (UN Women 2017).