World Bank Sees Kazakhstan as Reliable Partner, Says Bank’s Regional Director

NUR-SULTAN – The World Bank considers Kazakhstan as a reliable partner, said Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia, at an Aug. 24 meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the prime minister’s press service.

The sides discussed the implementation of the joint project to support the reforms in Kazakhstan.

“In the present climate, this initiative is critical for Kazakhstan. It will provide assistance with ongoing anti-crisis measures as well as the implementation of the country’s new economic course,” Smailov said.

The project focuses on promoting market competition in the telecommunications industry, improving the integrity of the digital technology sector, and stimulating the growth of the digital economy.

The bank’s actions are intended to boost competition and transparency in public procurement, improve banking sector performance, reinforce anti-corruption measures, expand agglomerations, and promote more environmentally friendly and efficient energy production.