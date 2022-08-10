l  r

Usharal Airport to Welcome Visitors Traveling to Alakol Lake From August 15

By Staff Report in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Nation on 10 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Aviation Administration has granted a certificate to the Usharal Airport in the Alakol District of the Almaty Region following the reconstruction of the artificial runway, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on Aug. 9.

The Usharal Airport. Photo credit: inform.kz. Click to see the map in full size

SCAT airlines will start operating 14 flights per week on the Usharal-Almaty and Usharal-Nur-Sultan routes from Aug. 15. The ticket will cost 15,000 tenge (US$31) and 16,000 tenge (US$33), respectively.

From Aug. 16, the Zhetysu Airlines will operate 28 flights per week on the Usharal-Taldykorgan route in the summer season, 14 flights during the rest of the period. The ticket price is 8,000 tenge (US$16).

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia
View More in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia »