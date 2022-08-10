Usharal Airport to Welcome Visitors Traveling to Alakol Lake From August 15

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Aviation Administration has granted a certificate to the Usharal Airport in the Alakol District of the Almaty Region following the reconstruction of the artificial runway, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on Aug. 9.

SCAT airlines will start operating 14 flights per week on the Usharal-Almaty and Usharal-Nur-Sultan routes from Aug. 15. The ticket will cost 15,000 tenge (US$31) and 16,000 tenge (US$33), respectively.

From Aug. 16, the Zhetysu Airlines will operate 28 flights per week on the Usharal-Taldykorgan route in the summer season, 14 flights during the rest of the period. The ticket price is 8,000 tenge (US$16).