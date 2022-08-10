UN General Assembly President to Visit Kazakhstan This Week

NUR-SULTAN – The President of the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on Aug. 11-12.

Meetings are planned with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, key officials from the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, the representatives of non-governmental organizations, youth, the academic community, and the country’s UN team, the UN press service in Kazakhstan reported.

Abdulla Shahid is widely recognized as an accomplished politician and experienced diplomat who has long served in the government and legislature bodies of the Republic of Maldives. As a strong advocate of gender equality, he established gender parity for the first time among the heads of his country’s diplomatic missions, as well as among its foreign service workers.