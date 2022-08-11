Saudi Arabia Investor ACWA Power Considers Building Wind Farm in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – ACWA Power, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, unveiled plans to build a wind farm in Kazakhstan on Aug. 10, highlighting the country’s vast green power opportunities, said Chief Investment Officer at ACWA Power Clive Turton during the meeting with the Kazakh Invest top management, the national company’s press service reported.

“Relations with Kazakhstan are crucial for us. To implement the project, we plan to open an office in your country,” said Turton.

ACWA Power runs green power and water desalination plants in 13 countries, including the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Southeast Asia, with a nearly $70 billion investment portfolio.

The Saudi company’s delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

During the meeting, Tileuberdi noted significant interest in renewable energy sources globally and that the Kazakh side is ready to provide all possible assistance to the company in project implementation.

The company’s visit to Kazakhstan follows the agreements reached during the recent visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia.