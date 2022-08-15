President Tokayev Visits Nuclear Medical Center Ahead of Its Official Opening in September

15 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a brand new Nuclear Medical Center ahead of its official commissioning in September, the Akorda’s press service reports on Aug. 15. 

President Tokayev with the Nuclear Medical Center’s staff on Aug. 15 Photo credit: Akorda press service

The President noted that the opening of the center is a significant event. He believes that the center’s work will help to improve the health of people and expand their access to cutting-edge medical technology.

The center’s opening will allow for the early detection of difficult-to-diagnose malignancies, cardiological and neurological disorders, as well as the creation of conditions for a considerable reduction in the number of patients waiting for exams. All Kazakh citizens who have been referred for treatment will be able to access the center’s services.

A positron emission computed tomography is a distinctive feature of the center’s new diagnostic unit. The device’s uniqueness lies in its high scanning speed and improved diagnostic quality, which will dramatically increase the number of patient examinations from three to seven thousand per year. This equipment has no analogues in other Central Asian or CIS countries.

The center’s cyclotron complex will produce nine radiopharmaceuticals, eight of which have never been produced in the country before, as well as a new cardiac-diagnostic unit with seven therapeutic departments for the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex diseases. 

