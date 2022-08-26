President Tokayev to Deliver State-of-the-Nation Address on September 1

By Staff Report in Nation on 26 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a state-of-the-nation address on Sept. 1 at a joint session of the two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, reported the Akorda press service on Aug. 26.

President Tokayev. Photo credit: the Akorda press service.

The presidential address to the nation will take place at 11 a.m. Nur-Sultan time. It will be primarily focused on the country’s social and economic development.

According to the press service of the Mazhilis, the lower house of Parliament, Mazhilis Chair Yerlan Koshanov has signed an order to convene a joint session of the Chambers of Parliament on Aug. 25.

