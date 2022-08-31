President Tokayev and Qatar’s Deputy PM Al Thani Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed trade and economic cooperation during an Aug. 31 meeting in Nur-Sultan, reported the Akorda’s press service.

Al Thani and Tokayev addressed the potential ways for implementing joint investment projects in key economic sectors.

The President commended the upcoming first meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and member states of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), which will be held in September in Riyadh.

Additionally, Al Thani told President Tokayev that the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Kazakhstan in the nearest future.

Tokayev met Amir of Qatar on June 21 this year in Doha as part of his official visit to Qatar.