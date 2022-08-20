Petropavlovsk Airport to Launch More International and Domestic Flights, Upgrade Fuel Complex

NUR-SULTAN – Petropavlovsk airport plans to launch flights to Shymkent, Turkistan, Russia’s Tyumen and Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh, said Valikhan Dzhilisbayev, director of Kyzylzhar International Airport LLP, Kazinform reported on Aug. 17.

People now fly only to two destinations from Petropavlovsk – Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

“Our job is to ensure aviation security, flight safety, airport maintenance, and airport operation. The estimated worth of the property was 2.8 billion tenge (US$5.8 million). Still another 1.2 billion tenge (US$2.5 million) is required for development. We intend to rebuild the fuel complex. We will then have an aircraft refueling facility. The airport is in a favorable geographical location. We will attract cargo planes and service night flights,” said Dzhilisbayev.

Petropavlovsk airport was transferred to trust management in July of this year for 2.8 billion tenge (US$5.8 million) with an option to purchase.