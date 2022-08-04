OPEC+ Members Agree on Slight Increase in Oil Production

NUR-SULTAN – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC partners, a group of oil exporters called OPEC+, approved a slight increase in oil production at the 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via video conference on Aug. 3, reported the organization’s press service.

Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov represented Kazakhstan at the meeting.

“The group considered the commitment to the OPEC+ agreement in June and agreed to continue increasing the oil production by OPEC+ countries in September by 0.1 million barrels per day. Kazakhstan’s obligations for September will be 1.710 million barrels per day,” according to the report.

OPEC+ is a group of 23 oil-producing nations, made up of the 13 OPEC members, and 10 other non-OPEC states, including Kazakhstan.

The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5.