Number of Foreign Tourists in Almaty Projected to Reach Pre-Pandemic Level By 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The number of tourists in Almaty totaled 842,900 people (a 64.9 percent increase), foreign tourists – 95,700 people (a 8.2 percent increase), and domestic tourists – 747,200 people (a 76.8 percent increase), according to the report of the city’s department of tourism for the third quarter of 2021.

“The country had more flights before the pandemic. Now there are 33 international direct flights to Almaty. At that time, 1.2 million tourists visited Almaty, 900 of them domestic and 300 foreign,” said Edige Margulan, the director of the tourist information center in Almaty.

“I hope we will have similar figures by the end of the year,” he added.

According to Assem Kozbagarova, the director of SkyWay Travel company, foreign tourists mostly favor the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Aktau, the Burabay National Park, and the southern part of Kazakhstan. They spend between $100 to $200 a day, reported Kazinform.