Mobile Exhibition Launched in Kazakhstan to Celebrate Diversity of Religions

By Staff Report in Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Society on 27 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue and the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development unveiled a mobile exhibition on Aug. 25 devoted to showcasing world religions ahead of the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for Sept. 14-15 in Nur-Sultan, reported the center’s press service.

Photo credit: catholic-kazakhstan.org

The exhibition, which will run until Sept. 5, aims to share Kazakhstan’s unique model of interfaith and interethnic harmony, home to more than 130 ethnicities coexisting peacefully.

“The exhibition includes over 20 photographs related to Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Buddhism. It will be of interest to the public because the photos were sent to us from Egypt, Islamabad, Russia, and other countries. We also plan to hold an exhibition at the National Museum dedicated to the history of religion in Kazakhstan, as well as a photo exhibition near the Baiterek monument dedicated to the history of the Congress,” said Nazarbayev Center Chair Bulat Sarsenbayev. 

