Kazakhstan to Upgrade Customs Infrastructure Capacity

NUR-SULTAN – Nine automobile and one railway checkpoints on the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) external border, as well as the Main Dispatch Department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry’s State Revenue Committee in Nur-Sultan, will be upgraded, said the committee’s Chair Daniyar Zhanalinov at an Aug. 18 government meeting, reported Prime Minister’s press service.

The government plans to increase the throughput capacity of points eight times over and reduce the duration of the crossing from 2 hours to 25 minutes. It will also take measures to automate business processes, centralize customs control and reduce the risk of corruption.

Prime Minister Smailov also instructed the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry to look into the possibility of improving the throughput of communication channels at points that are undergoing modernization.

“We will have more revenue for the budget as trade through these locations increases,” Smailov said.

While all design and estimate documentation has been completed to date, he emphasized the importance of expediting the project’s actual implementation.