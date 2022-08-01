Kazakhstan to Take Part in TT Warsaw International Tourism Fair in November

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will present its products and services in the tourism industry at the TT Warsaw international tourism fair on Nov. 24–26 in the Polish capital, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport’s press service.

TT Warsaw, a prestigious event in Europe, has been held annually starting from 1993 with the support of the Polish Ministry of Tourism. In two months, its 28th edition will represent a platform for market analysis and industry knowledge exchange, including congresses, lectures, workshops, and debates.

“Today, Poland is one of Kazakhstan’s promising target markets, as a visa–free regime has been established for Polish citizens and regular direct flights are operated between the two countries’ main transport hubs – the cities of Nur-Sultan and Warsaw,” reads the ministry’s release.

This year, it will be held at the Ptak Warsaw Expo center with the participation of the leading companies from Poland and abroad. It will bring together 450 exhibitors from 53 countries as well as over 20,000 visitors to study the latest trends in the tourism market.

“Registration is now open for the representatives of the tourism industry. The participants of the fair will take part in the event at their own expense,” reported the ministry.

In 2021, Kazakhstan was ranked 66th among 117 countries in the global tourism ranking, according to the World Economic Forum.