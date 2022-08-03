Kazakhstan to Launch 40 Renewable Energy Projects By 2025

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan plans to launch 40 renewable energy projects by 2025, said Kazakh Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov at the Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing on Aug. 3.

This year, the ministry plans to launch 11 renewable energy projects creating more than 900 workplaces.

Three solar power plants and two wind farms will start operations soon. This will create 330 jobs.

The minister emphasized the significance of the Karachaganak expansion project, which kicked off this year to develop one of the world’s largest gas condensate resources.

“The project’s goal is to help the mining shelf. By 2025, roughly 2,600 jobs are expected to be created. 1,500 jobs have been created out of the 2,000 projected for this year,” said Akchulakov.

He also noted that 18 contracts were signed for the production and supply of equipment for large subsoil users.

In turn, the KazMunayGas (KMG), a national oil and gas company, also plans to launch a project for the reconstruction and expansion of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline by 2024 and create 10,000 jobs.

According to the minister, 361 jobs will be made available during the construction of a gas processing plant in the city of Zhanaozen in western Kazakhstan and a total of 358 jobs will be created during the construction of a seawater desalination plant at the Tukymak field in the Mangystau Region.

Overall, the modernization of the energy complex in the country will lead to the creation of 3,200 jobs.