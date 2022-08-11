Kazakhstan to Export Meat to Saudi Arabia

NUR-SULTAN – Five Kazakh companies plan to export beef and lamb meat to Saudi Arabia as a result of bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), reported the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture on Aug. 8.

The Kazakh meat-processing companies of Altyn Kazyk from the Akmola Region, Aktobe Meat Cluster from the Aktobe Region, Meat Processing and Service and Empire Food from the Almaty Region, and Kublei from the West Kazakhstan Region are included in the register of enterprises certified to export lamb and beef to Saudi Arabia.

“Domestic entrepreneurs continue to develop new markets for Kazakh livestock products on the territory of other countries,” reads the statement.

Recently, the cooperation between the two countries gained an additional impetus, particularly after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Visit to Saudi Arabia on July 23.