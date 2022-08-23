Kazakhstan to Establish Permanent Mission to WTO in Geneva

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan plans to establish the Permanent Mission to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted a draft of the relevant presidential decree for discussion on Aug. 19.

“The Permanent Mission’s establishment will improve the country’s trade position on an international scale. It will provide a voice for Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and other emerging countries without access to the sea, including Central Asian states that lack the resources to participate in WTO activities,” reads the statement.

Kazakhstan became the 162nd WTO member in 2015.

The WTO’s goal is to assist its members in using trade to raise living standards, create jobs, and improve people’s lives. The WTO manages the global trade rules system and helps developing countries expand their trade capacity.