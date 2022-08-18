Kazakhstan, Tajikistan Extend Financial Support to Boost Exports

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Export Chairman Aslan Kaligazin signed bilateral agreements with the major banks of Tajikistan to foster cooperation and increase the exports of non-commodity goods from Kazakhstan, reported the Kazakh Export national company on Aug. 17.

The national export insurance company agreed with Tajikistan’s Amonatbank State Savings Bank and Orienbank to extend the risk insurance and trade finance bank limits for importers purchasing non-primary products from Kazakh manufacturers. Tajik entrepreneurs who import goods from Kazakhstan will also receive concessional financing.

Over the past six years, the insurance company allocated more than 21 billion tenge (US$44 million) to support Kazakh entrepreneurs exporting goods to Tajikistan, part of the broader effort to support domestic exporters.

Since the beginning of this year, the company provided over 1.8 billion tenge (US$3.7 million) to the country’s exporters. Kazakhstan mainly exports helicopters and domestically assembled cars, food products and metals to Tajikistan.

In 2021, trade turnover between two countries increased by 46.9 percent over a year and reached $1.2 billion.