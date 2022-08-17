Kazakhstan Ranks 73rd in Henley Passport Index 2022 Among 112 Countries

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan is ranked 73rd out of 112 countries with visa-free visits to 76 countries available to passport-holders, according to the Henley Passport Index (HPI) 2022 Global Ranking.

Updated quarterly, the Henley & Partners research and consulting company forms the HPI based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).

The total score for each country comprises the number of destinations for which no visa is required under the index standards, including passport validity, duration, vaccination, traveling purposes, and other criteria.

The first place was taken by Japan, whose citizens can visit 193 countries without a visa. The second place is held by Singapore and South Korea with 192 visa–free countries. Third place is shared by Germany and Spain – their passports allow their citizens to freely enter 190 states.