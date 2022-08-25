Kazakhstan Presents High-Tech Exhibition on Digital Tourism in Beijing

NUR-SULTAN – The Silk Road Hologram exhibition on digital tourism in Kazakhstan was unveiled to the public on Aug. 23 in Beijing, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In his welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev introduced the tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan to the guests, as well as the major priorities of the state program on tourism development until 2025.

“In the current realities of the ongoing spread of coronavirus infection, Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of digital tourism and using innovative technologies applies new alternative approaches in this direction,” said the ambassador.

The event took place in the Shougang Industrial Park, which will also be one of the key venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Kazakh pavilion drew keen interest from the Chinese audience, and the 30-year history of relations between Kazakhstan and China attracted particular interest. By pressing a finger on an interactive touch panel, the visitors can learn more about any significant event that has occurred since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The guests were able to use virtual reality (VR) technology to find themselves in the most picturesque corners of Kazakhstan by wearing augmented reality (AR) glasses to learn about the history and culture of the country.

Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, and former Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yao Peisheng also attended the exhibition.