l  r

Kazakhstan Invests $54 Million in 2022 to Develop Single-Industry Towns

By Aida Haidar in Nation on 2 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan allocated 25.8 billion tenge (US$54 million) in 2022 to develop its single-industry towns, announced Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov at an Aug. 2 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and reported by the ministry’s press service.

The roadmap envisions 57 projects in 28 villages and single-industry towns. Photo credit: gov.kz

The measures to develop single-industry towns are included in the roadmap that the ministry is developing now. Overall, it envisions 57 projects in 28 villages and single-industry towns. As of today, the akimats (city administrations) disbursed 9.2 billion tenge (US$19 million) or 35.8 percent of the annual plan.

According to the minister, the roadmap will be the compilation of a uniform list of state support measures for single-industry towns, comprehensive plans for socioeconomic development, and the establishment of industrial zones and priority development regions, among other initiatives.

“All of the aforementioned recommendations for the village and single-industry town development have been given to profile government agencies and regions for consideration. In general, the national project ‘Strong Regions – the Driver of Country Development’ is being implemented in accordance with the approved schedule and is constantly monitored by the ministry,” Kuantyrov said.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Nation
View More in Nation »