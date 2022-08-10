Kazakhstan and Türkiye Expand Cooperation in Military Intelligence Information Sharing

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan and Türkiye will exchange intelligence, military information, and expert assessments, according to a protocol signed by the governments of Kazakhstan and Türkiye and ratified by the Kazakh government decree on Aug. 5. The protocol becomes effective on the date it is signed.

The protocol states that the countries will jointly monitor the development of the military-political situation in the region (state) that poses a threat to the security of both states, as well as conduct a mutual exchange of information regarding international terrorists and other organizations posing a threat to the security of both countries.

Military intelligence information is exchanged at military personnel meetings and through diplomatic channels. However, the release of military information may be refused if it poses a threat to the national sovereignty and security of one of the countries or is contrary to its national or international interests.