Kazakhstan and Turkey to Expand Industrial and Technical Partnership

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev invited the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) aircraft manufacturer to take an active part in the construction of an aviation industrial park in Nur-Sultan during the Aug. 4 meeting with the top management of leading Turkish conglomerates, reported the ministry’s press service.

At the meeting, TAI, ASFAT, and YDA, leading Turkish manufacturing companies, as well as KTM Invest, a Kazakh-Turkish joint venture, addressed the acquisition and assembly of ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles, construction of border protection facilities in the Karaganda Region and a new shipyard in the Caspian Sea area.

“Kazakhstan pays close attention to Turkish investors and is ready to provide comprehensive support. We emphasize the importance and priority of joint projects and are considering offering offtake contracts to future investors,” said Uskenbayev.

During the meeting, which was held following the instructions laid out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official visit to Türkiye two months ago, the Kazakh minister expressed gratitude for the assistance provided to train Kazakhstan Aviation Industry (KAI) manufacturing company specialists as part of the dynamic development of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Kazakhstan is seeking to improve the production, testing, repair and maintenance of aircraft and their component parts after establishing a new aviation cluster with TAI, where KAI plays a key role.