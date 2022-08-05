Kazakhstan and Andorra Sign Visa Exemption Agreement, Enhance Tourism Cooperation During Andorran Foreign Minister’s First Official Visit to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Andorra’s Foreign Minister Maria Ubach signed a bilateral visa exemption agreement during Ubach’s first official visit to Kazakhstan on Aug. 4, reported the Kazakh foreign ministry’s press service.

The agreement provides Kazakhstan’s citizens with 90 days of visa-free travel to Andorra during a 365-day period. It is expected that the document will considerably increase the tourist flow.

The ministers agreed that bilateral relations are stable, progressive, and focused on fostering constructive cooperation.

During a meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Andorra’s Foreign Minister Ubach on Aug. 4, Prime Minister Smailov noted that Kazakhstan-Andorra trade and investment cooperation has great potential and expansion of bilateral ties in tourism is of special relevance.

Andorra’s Foreign Minister said that the development of ski tourism is a promising direction for Andorra.

“Before arriving in Nur-Sultan, I visited Almaty, particularly the Shymbulak Ski Resort, which is a major tourist destination. I think we can find new points of contact in this area,” said Ubach.

According to Smailov, Kazakhstan has significant potential for the growth of practically all sorts of tourism.

“Given your expertise in this field, we welcome you to collaborate on joint projects,” he said.

The ministers also addressed trade, economic, and investment cooperation, emphasizing the significance of developing bilateral discussions through international organizations.

Kazakhstan and Andorra cooperate within international bodies and work to build inter-parliamentary cooperation on the platforms provided by the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE (The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) Parliamentary Assembly.