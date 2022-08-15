Kazakh PM Visits Construction Site of Production Plant Worth $46 Million in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, and Akim (Mayor) of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov visited the construction site of a $46 million YDA Industrial Park multi-purpose plant, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Aug. 13.

The YDA Industrial Park will produce medical equipment, furniture, and modular prefabricated structures. According to Smailov, these products will not only serve the domestic market but will also be exported to neighboring countries.

“The country is undergoing economic reforms designed to bolster the investment climate and ensure entrepreneurial freedom. We always appreciate the investors’ presence. This project demonstrates Kazakhstan’s many opportunities for effective work while also providing access to the markets of neighboring regions,” said Smailov.

The head of the government emphasized that the launch of the plant will have a positive impact on the import substitution program.

In turn, YDA Group Board Chairman Huseyin Arslan expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh side for their active support.

“We work in close cooperation with the relevant ministry and the Nur-Sultan Akimat (city administration), so we feel confident,” he said.